FARMINGTON — More than 270 community members (and some from other communities) came out to ski free until midnight and enjoy the celebration on New Year’s Eve at Titcomb Mountain, according to a news release from the Frankin County Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber of Commerce partnered with Titcomb Mountain to pull this event together.
A prime sponsorship from Franklin Savings Bank and other sponsorships from Bangor Savings Bank and Otis Federal Credit Union made this event a free ski event. Gifford Ice Cream donated ice cream and Pyro City helped out with a fireworks display.
