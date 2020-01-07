You published the article “Venezuela’s poorest struggle to bury dead” on Dec. 28. The article is about trying to survive on $3 a month living in Venezuela. The article states there is malnutrition, disease and poisoning from people eating garbage on the streets.

Venezuela was once one of the richest countries in South America. The article basically explains that after decades of socialist rule the Venezuela economy is now a mess.

A capitalist economy, although far from perfect, is still the best system in the world to feed and house masses. Our country under President Trump’d leadership has continued to gain trillions of dollars of wealth, and unemployment is at a 50-year low while the Democrat’s are all campaigning on who can be the greatest American socialist.

The Democratic Party’s promise of a cradle-to-grave society will come at a great cost to future Americans. I’m for prosperity for the next generation. I hope you are also.

John Hopkins

Manchester

