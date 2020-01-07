HOCKEY

Matthew Gaudreau scored early in the first period and Corey Mackin added a goal midway through the second as the Reading Royals beat the Maine Mariners Tuesday morning 2-1 at Reading, Pennsylvania.

Dillan Fox scored his 13th goal for the Mariners late in the third period.

Connor LeCouvee stopped 31 shots for Maine, and Kirill Ustimenko had 22 saves for Reading.

BASEBALL

MAJORS: Catcher Kevin Plawecki would earn $1.15 million from the Boston Red Sox this year if he has 350 plate appearances.

Plawecki agreed Friday to a $900,000, one-year contract. The deal calls for $50,000 bonuses for 150, 200, 250, 300, and 350 plate appearances.

The 28-year-old is a five-year big league veteran with the New York Mets and Cleveland Indians. He is a career .218 hitter and batted .222 with three homers, 17 RBI and a .629 OPS in 174 plate appearances with Cleveland last season.

His high for plate appearances was 277 with the Mets in 2018.

• A 2-year-old girl struck by a foul ball during a Houston Astros game at Minute Maid Park continues to receive anti-seizure medication seven months after suffering a brain injury that could leave her at risk of seizures for life, an attorney for her family said.

Richard Mithoff told the Houston Chronicle that the child’s brain injury is permanent. “She remains subject to seizures and is on medication and will be, perhaps, for the rest of her life. That may or may not be resolved,” he said.

Mithoff said doctors have described the effects of the injury to her central nervous system as similar to those of a stroke.

• The Chicago White Sox bolstered their bullpen, agreeing to a $6 million, one-year contract with free-agent reliever Steve Cishek.

The 33-year-old Cishek is moving to the South Side after spending the previous two seasons with the crosstown Cubs. The sidearming right-hander went 4-6 with a 2.95 ERA and seven saves in 70 appearances last year.

• Eric Duncan has been promoted to hitting coach by the Miami Marlins, who also announced five additions to their coaching staff.

Newcomers joining manager Don Mattingly will be bench coach James Rowson, first base-outfield coach Billy Hatcher, bullpen coach Wellington Cepeda, catching coach Eddy Rodriguez and assistant hitting coach Robert Rodriguez.

SOCCER

ENGLISH LEAGUE CUP: Manchester City humiliated Manchester United in its fierce rival’s own stadium, easing to a 3-1 victory in the first leg of their semifinal to stay on course to win the competition for a third straight year.

PREMIER LEAGUE: French midfielders Paul Pogba and Moussa Sissoko have had operations to deal with injuries.

Pogba, who has managed only eight appearances for Manchester United this season, posted a video after his ankle surgery saying “everything went well.”

United expects Pogba to be out for a month.

Tottenham will be without Sissoko much longer, with the north London club saying it hopes he returns to training in early April after recovering from a right knee operation.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Two-time world champion skier Tessa Worley of France has had surgery on her right knee and will miss several weeks of racing.

Worley, who is among Mikaela Shiffrin’s main rivals in giant slalom, posted an update on Instagram from her hospital bed. She suggested a return to training before the end of the season.

TENNIS

ATP CUP: Daniil Medvedev helped Russia to a 3-0 sweep of its pool matches to join Australia, Serbia and Britain in the quarterfinals.

Medvedev clinched victory against Norway by beating Casper Ruud 6-3, 7-6 (6) in Perth. Karen Khachanov had already routed Victor Durasovic 6-2, 6-1.

The fifth-ranked Medvedev will join Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, undefeated Australia and probably Rafael Nadal in Sydney for the knockout stages starting on Thursday.

BRISBANE INTERNATIONAL: Naomi Osaka got an extended workout in her opening match, just two weeks away from the defense of her Australia Open title.

Osaka defeated Greece’s Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-3 to set up a second-round match with American Sofia Kenin.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Max Verstappen extended his contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2023 season.

The 22-year-old Verstappen joined Red Bull in 2016 and is one of the most exciting drivers in the series, winning eight grand prix.

He finished third in the drivers’ standings last year, behind Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »