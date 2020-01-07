LOS ANGELES — Taylor Swift and writer-director-producer Janet Mock will be honored at the GLAAD Media Awards for their advocacy for LGBTQ issues.

Janet Mock, Our Lady J

In a Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 file photo, Janet Mock, co-executive producer/writer/director on the FX series “Pose,” takes part in a panel discussion during the 2019 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, in Beverly Hills. Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

The pop star will receive the Vanguard Award, which is presented to allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people. Mock, who is best known for her work on the FX series “Pose,” will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, presented to a LGBTQ media professional.

They will be honored at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on April 16.

Taylor Swift

In a Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 file photo, Taylor Swift attends the world premiere of “Cats,” at Alice Tully Hall, in New York. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Swift has been an outspoken proponent for the Equality Act, which would prohibit discrimination based on sex, gender or sexual orientation in a wide variety of areas. Her video for her hit “You Need To Calm Down”also featured prominent LGBTQ celebrities and mocked those who were against gay marriage.

Mock, who wrote a book about her life as a transgender woman, is a writer and director for Ryan Murphy’s “Pose,” about 1980s ballroom culture with a large LGBTQ cast. She also signed a deal with Netflix in 2019 to produce content for the streaming service.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
LGBTQ

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles