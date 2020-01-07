Saco police said Tuesday that the two men whose bodies were found Monday in a home on Davis Drive were related.

Jeffrey Robinson, 36, was 25-year-old Nicholas Robinson’s uncle. Both men lived in the Davis Drive home, Saco Deputy Police Chief Corey Huntress said in an email.

Saco police have said they are investigating whether drugs may have played a role.

Officers were called to the home, located on a private road off Jenkins Road, after someone reported seeing a person inside who appeared unresponsive.

Officers entered the home and found the men dead. The state Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to do autopsies.

There were no obvious signs of foul play or trauma. Police said they do not believe there are any threats to the public.

