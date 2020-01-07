BANGOR — A Whitefield man faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine after pleading guilty Tuesday to illegally possessing a firearm last year.

U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank said a Winthrop police detective spotted Samuel Caison, 36, carrying what appeared to be a firearm April 22, 2019, in Augusta.

Caison reportedly was seen placing the gun, which was wrapped in material, into the trunk of an automobile.

Augusta police officers later pulled over Caison’s vehicle and found a .22-caliber rifle in the trunk, according to Frank.

Caison was prohibited from possessing firearms because of convictions for robbery in 2005, aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm in 2010 and terrorizing in 2013, according to federal prosecutors.

Caison is expected to be sentenced after the U.S. Probation Office completes a presentence investigation report.

