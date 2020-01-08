Alana MacDonald will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center on Water Street in Gardiner. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

MacDonald is a singer, songwriter and violinist for the folk trio Devonsquare. She is celebrating her 50th year with Devonsquare by performing new songs and old favorites with her bandmates Robbie Coffin, Teg Glendon and pianist Mike McGinnis.

The band released five records between 1983 and 1996, two on Atlantic Records. They toured with Peter Frampton and Melanie, opening for many artists such as Bonnie Raitt, Kris Kristofferson and Roy Orbison. After the death of band member, Herb Ludwig, in 2005, Tom and Alana joined Rex Fowler from Aztec Two-Step in “The John Lennon Project: from 2010 to 2014. Tom Dean retired in 2018 and after saying goodbye to Devonsquare, MacDonald, after much soul searching, decided to move forward solo.

Tickets cost $20 in advance or $23 at the door.

Tickets are available between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at Johnson Hall’s Box Office or by calling 582-7144 or by visiting johnsonhall.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: