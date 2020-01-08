The Mills administration on Wednesday unveiled a health care bill that would make more primary care and behavioral health visits free to patients who use Affordable Care Act insurance.

The bill would affect more than 120,000 Mainers. Top Democrats Gov. Janet Mills, House Speaker Sara Gideon and Senate President Troy Jackson were on hand for the bill unveiling at the State House.

“Not a single Mainer should be rationing their medication or avoiding a trip to the doctor because they aren’t sure what it will end up costing,” Gideon said in a statement. “Every single one of us deserves access to quality, affordable health care.”

Mills said health care is a “critical issue” and the bill would take the “next step”’to improve access and affordability.

Under the proposal, the first primary care and behavioral health visit would be free for individual and small group policy holders. The second and third visits would have co-pays but not deductibles.

The Made for Maine Health Coverage Act would also combine the small group and individual markets, which proponents argue would help keep health care costs in check by creating a larger pool of patients.

The small group and individual markets both have about 60,000 enrollees, so merging the two would effectively double the insurance pool.

A reinsurance program that has been credited with reducing costs in Maine would cover the merged market.

