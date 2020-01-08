FARMINGDALE — Emily Edgerly scored 25 points, and the Bulldogs hung on for a 59-49 MVC victory over Hall-Dale.

Katie Worthen added 13 points for Madison (6-3), while Brooke McKenney scored 10.

K.K. Wills had 13 points for Hall-Dale (3-6), which cut the deficit to four points with under four minutes to go. Iris Ireland had 12 points, five rebounds and five steals, and Amanda Trepanier scored 10.

PISCATAQUIS 48, VALLEY 21: Elizabeth Kendall scored 14 points, leading the Piscataquis girls basketball team to the victory in Bingham.

Olivia Riitano added nine points for PCHS (4-5), which jumped out an 18-2 lead after one quarter.

Valley (5-4) was led by Logan McDonald with a game-high 15 points.

MADISON 59, HALL-DALE 49: Emily Edgerly scored 25 points, and the Bulldogs hung on for an MVC victory in Farmingdale.

Katie Worthen added 13 points for Madison (6-3), while Brooke McKenney scored 10.

K.K. Wills had 13 points for Hall-Dale (3-6), which cut the deficit to four points with under four minutes to go. Iris Ireland had 12 points, five rebounds and five steals, and Amanda Trepanier scored 10.

MESSALONSKEE 46, SKOWHEGAN 39: Jordan Devine scored 12 points to lead the Eagles to the KVAC A win in Skowhegan Tuesday.

Mackenzie Mayo scored 11 points with two blocks, and Gabrielle Wener had 10 with three rejections.

Jaycie Christopher had 24 points for Skowhegan, and Emma Duffy added nine.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 54, RICHMOND 25: Shani Plante poured in 20 points as the Gulls (5-2) downed the Bobcats (2-6) at Richmond Tuesday.

Elise McNair had 13 points for OOB. Ganelle Ferguson had nine points.

Bryanne Lancaster led Richmond with eight points.

GIRLS HOCKEY

ST. DOMINIC/WINTHROP/GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 7, BIDDEFORD/THORNTON/WELLS/SANFORD 0: West Duffy had a hat trick as St. Dom’s/Winthrop/Gray-New Gloucester rolled to the shutout.

Emma Pelletier had two goals and two assists for the Saints (8-2), who had a 6-0 lead after the first period. Tayrn Cloutier also scored in the first period and Emma Roy had the lone goal in the third period.

Maddi Boulet had the shutout.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous