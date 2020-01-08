OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Don Martindale’s interview for the New York Giants head coaching vacancy failed to yield his preferred result: He didn’t get the job.

On the positive side, the longtime NFL assistant coach could think of worse things to do than remain defensive coordinator of a Baltimore Ravens team that stands two wins away from reaching the Super Bowl.

Martindale visited the Giants last Friday with hopes of filling the post previously held by Pat Shurmur, who was fired after New York completed a dismal 4-12 season.

“They’re good people there,” Martindale said Wednesday. “I talked to (Giants president) John Mara. It went really well.”

New York, however, was poised to hire New England special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Judge.

“Am I disappointed about it? Sure,” Martindale conceded. “Whenever you interview for something, you obviously have interest in that job. But I felt like I was playing with house money. Look where I’m still standing.”

Now in his second season as Baltimore’s defensive coordinator, the 56-year-old Martindale is poised to guide the NFL’s fourth-ranked unit into Saturday night’s playoff game against the Tennessee Titans. If there’s a franchise out there thinking about hiring Martindale as its new head coach, it better have plenty to offer.

“It would have to be a one-of-a-kind type job,” Martindale said. “Not just any job to leave this place, because we have the best owner, we have the best coach, we have the best personnel, and most importantly we have the best group of players assembled in that locker room to lift each other up. I also know that you can’t just snap your fingers and create that type of culture.”

• Running back Mark Ingram II (calf) missed a second straight practice Wednesday ahead of Saturday’s divisional-round game against Tennessee.

Ingram missed Tuesday’s practice after Coach John Harbaugh said last week that he expected Ingram to fully participate. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman on Wednesday said that Ingram is “day-to-day.”

Ingram has yet to practice since straining his calf Dec. 22 against the Cleveland Browns. If he can’t play, second-year back Gus Edwards is expected to receive the bulk of carries.

“I think (Edwards) is very prepared for that,” Roman said. “We love our backs and Gus is obviously a very important part of that group. I think he would love lots of action like you want him to. He’ll be ready. He’ll be ready and we really don’t have to skip a beat.”

VIKINGS: Wide receiver Adam Thielen has an ankle injury that limited him Wednesday in practice. Thielen was on the field with the team for the start of the workout and added to the injury report afterward, a sign that he was hurt during practice. The two-time Pro Bowl pick was sidelined for close to half of the regular season because of a hamstring injury, before his seven-catch, 129-yard performance at New Orleans in the playoff game last week. The Vikings play Saturday at San Francisco.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs missed practice for the second straight day because of an illness. Nickel cornerback Mackensie Alexander, who was sidelined against the Saints, remains out with a knee injury.

COWBOYS: Nearly 10 years after winning a Super Bowl with one iconic franchise in Green Bay, Mike McCarthy was introduced Wednesday as the new manin Dallas.

“You look at the great coaches that have been here,” McCarthy said. “The Super Bowl champions. All the Hall of Fame players. You look at the great quarterback play here. There’s a lot of similarities that I feel that I can use in this particular situation.”

GIANTS: New York and representatives for Joe Judge reached a contract agreement Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the Patriots assistant coach was offered the job and asked to turn around a franchise that has made the playoffs once since winning the Super Bowl in February 2012.

