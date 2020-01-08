NORTH ANSON – Candace Ann Gayne, 54, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 2, 2020, after a long battle with cancer at Maine General surrounded by family.

She was born on March 29, 1965 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Mary Violet Dorion-Gayne and Harold Donovan Gayne Jr. He died Nov. 23, 1971. Francis Eugene Damren married Mary in 1975 and was there for Candace until his death on July 4, 2015. She was also predeceased by her sister, Annette Gayne and her maternal grandparents.

Candace enjoyed fully her 10 years at Maplecrest Living Center as a cook. She loved the people there. She worked at Solon Manufacturing, Walmart and ran a paper route in Madison as a child. Her greatest joys were her two children and grandson. They savored her unconditional love. She loved her family, friends and helping others. Candy also enjoyed playing Bingo and doing crafts. She always gave of herself no matter what life’s circumstances were.

She is survived by her significant other of 33 years, Everett Mayo; her two sons, Harold D. Gayne, his girlfriend Brook Gardner and grandson, Bradly; son, Michael D. Gayne and fiance’, Alisha Knowles; mother, Mary Damren; four sisters, two brothers; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on Jan. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Madison VFW. A private burial will be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted to help with funeral expenses. Checks may be made payable to

Harold Gayne

P.O. Box 305

North Anson, ME 04958

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous