RICHMOND – Cleo K. Chancellor, 75, passed away on Dec. 22, 2019 after a long term medical condition.

She is survived by her brother, Gilman Hinkley and wife Maxine of Richmond, sisters, Emelene Fickette and husband Charles of Farmingdale, Marita Miller of Boothbay, Dolores Emmons of Topsham; sons, Dallas W. Staples Jr., and Dean Staples, both of Richmond; sister-in-law, Hazel Hinkley of Bowdoinham; plus several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Cleo was predeceased by her son, Winthrop C. Staples of Fayette.

A celebration of her life is planned for Saturday, April 11, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Enterprise Grange, Richmond.

Arrangements are undue the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, ME 04357.

