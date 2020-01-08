VASSALBORO – David M. Wentworth Jr., 58, passed away Dec. 30, 2019 at his home in Vassalboro. He was born March 5, 1961 in Skowhegan, the son of David M. Sr. and Stella (Millett) Wentworth.

He graduated from Skowhegan Area High School in 1980. David grew up in Kittery and York as a young boy and moved to Skowhegan in the 70s. Currently he worked for C&J Bus Service in Rollingsford, N.H. He worked on Indian and Harley motorcycles. He joined the National Guard in 1978 until 1984. He worked from 1985 to 1991 as a mechanic and was exceptional in his craft. He also worked construction for Sesco in Massachusetts and New York. David ended up going to work for Terry Bennett, restoring antique cars; he could do anything. He was a “jack of all trades and a master of all”. David enjoyed motorcycles, cars building projects, all activities with his one and only grandson that meant the world to him, traveling, movies, boating and catching up at breakfast with friends at Black Bean Café in Rollingsford, N.H..

David is survived by daughter, Natasha Clements of Smithfield; grandson, Ayden Poirier of Smithfield; father, David Wentworth Sr. of Skowhegan; two sisters, Kathi Wentworth of Gardiner, Kellie Aguilar of Iowa; two nephews, Dalton Eldridge of El Paso, Texas, Khristopher White of Arizona; two great-nephews, Kamryn B. Forte of Georgia, Kristopher David White Jr. of Georgia; cousins, Lori and Mark Gagnon and Ben and Joey, all of Augusta; beloved friends, Kurt and Raye Wentworth and “kids” of Skowhegan.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Elks Club, 21 Silver Street, Skowhegan with Reverend Mark Tanner officiating.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make

donations in David’s memory to the

Elks Club

21 Silver Street

Skowhegan, ME 04976

or

Maine Veterans’ Homes

310 Cony Street

Augusta, ME 04330

