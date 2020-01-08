GARDINER – Erma N. Thornton, 87, of Gardiner, died Sunday Jan. 5, 2020 at home after a brief illness.

She was born on Feb. 12, 1932 in Hampden, the daughter of Phillip and Ethel (Skillings) Perry.

Erma was devoted to her family like no other, she had a love for babies and animals, she enjoyed cooking and taking care of her loved ones all of her life along with being the best wife anyone could ask for. Erma had a very special place in her heart for her grandchild and great-grandchildren, as there was nothing that made her smile bigger and eyes more alive than being with them. Erma purely enjoyed all her moments of life.

She is predeceased by her parents; and three children, Robert Thornton Jr., Ronnie Thornton and Michael Thornton, which she now has in her arms after many years without them.

Erma is survived by her husband, Robert Thornton of Gardiner; granddaughter, Tracey Thornton of Gardiner; and four great-grandchildren, Drew Peaslee, Cameron Peaslee, Brady Peaslee and Adele Maschino of Gardiner.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Gardiner. A spring burial will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Gardiner.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous