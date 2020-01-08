VERO BEACH, Fla. – Helen S. Tippet, 90, died peacefully at her home in Vero Beach, Fla. on Christmas morning. She was born in Chicago, Ill. to Howard and Lavina Storm.

Helen grew up in LaGrange and Western Springs, Ill. and was a 1947 graduate of Lyons Township High School. While attending Purdue, Helen was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and met the love of her life, James E. Tippet. They were married in Western Springs on June 9, 1951. Jim’s career led them to Green Bay and Neenah, Wis. and Greenwich, Conn. In 1994, Helen relocated to Vero Beach, Fla. while summering in New Hampshire and Maine.

Helen was a 70-year member of the PEO sorority and had a great sense of adventure. She loved to travel and Grandma Helen particularly enjoyed getting to take each of her grandchildren on a special trip for their 10th birthday. Helen was the consummate wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Sarah Ruwe of Vero Beach and her three children, Abby (Marcelo Serafini), Craig Garofalo (Stephanie) and Emily Garofalo; two sons, Sam Tippet of Sidney, and his former spouse Mary and their three children, Riley (Kristin), Michael (Sara Barlett) and Carrie (Trevor Clapper); and Will Tippet of Winnetka, Ill. and his spouse Jennifer and their two children, Elizabeth (Dan LaChapelle) and Jimmy. Helen is also survived by her 10 great-grandchildren who helped to light up her life, Kaia, Madeline and Andrew Serafini, Lydia, Lucas, Weston and Stella Garofalo, Anderson and Elin Tippet and James Clapper.

She was predeceased by her husband; and brother.

Per Helen’s request there will be no service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests and those wishing to make donations may do so in Helen’s memory to the

James E. Tippet Scholarship at Purdue University [email protected] or

Purdue Foundation

403 West Wood St.

West Lafayette, IN 47906

