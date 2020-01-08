GREENBUSH and New Portland – Jack D. Gross, 60,passed unexpectedly Jan. 6, 2020 at his residence. He was born Sept. 9, 1959 in Farmington, a son of Alvin and Constance Marie (Benjamin) Gross. Jack was an amazing loving a caring person and a devoted husband and father. A very giving man, he literally would starve so others could eat and break his leg to fix someone else’s. He attended Carrabec High School but left school early to enter the work force. He was a hardworking man in the lumber industry. He was proud that he did go back to school to earn his GED. He enjoyed tinkering in mechanics and making drift wood lamps and enjoyed the driftwood hunting trips to the Carrabassett area. He is survived by his wife, Lisa (Sawyer) Gross whom he married in 2014; four sons, Steven Gross and his companion Rebecca Paine of Skowhegan, Justin Gross of Madison, Mat Gross of New Portland, Nathan Gross and his wife Sierra of Madison; four grandchildren, Austin, Breianna, Abigail, Peyton; three brothers, Roger Gross of Freeman Township, Jimmey Gross and his wife Bonnie of Madison, Roy Gross of Farmington, sister, Bonnie Tibbetts and her husband Edward of New Portland; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Alvin and Constance Gross; and brother, John Gross. Friends may visit 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at Smart and Edwards Funeral Home 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan. Graveside services at East Mercer Cemetery will be announced in the spring.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous