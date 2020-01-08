CHELSEA – On Dec. 2, 2019 at the age of 78, Lorraine Anderson passed away while surrounded by her loving family. This date was very special to Lorraine and her husband Ken for it also marked their 58th wedding anniversary.

Lorraine was born July 11, 1941 in New Castle, New Brunswick, Canada the seventh of nine children born to Evelyn F. Legere and Marcel Legere.

She is survived by her husband, Kendrick Anderson; and two children, son Kendrick L. Anderson and his wife Lisa, daughter Karen Howard and her husband Joseph; as well as her two beloved grandchildren, Myles Roche and Elizabeth Hart and her husband Nolan.

In addition she is survived by brothers, Alfred Legere and his wife Nancy of Maine, Marcel (Charlie) Legere and his wife Debbie and Eugene Legere of Massachusetts; sisters, Lila Castonguay of Massachusetts, Rose Gemme of Iowa and Janet Binns and husband Dennis of Maine; brother-in-law, Levi Anderson of Florida and sister-in-law, Edith Felio of Massachusetts; as well as many loved nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by brothers, Paul Legere and Henry Legere.

A memorial service was held to celebrate Lorraine’s life at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Dec. 14, 2019 in Augusta.

