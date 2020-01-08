DETROIT – Maxine Alice Grover-Letarte 72, of Detoit, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 28, 2019 at the Brewer Center for Health and Rehabilitation after being recently diagnosed with Lung Cancer, with her beloved husband by her side. Maxine was born on Nov. 6, 1947 in Elizabethtown, N.Y. to Willard and Irma Lamson, where she attended Derby Academy. She was raised Catholic but she became a born again Christian and her faith was a huge part of her life.Maxine lived in a few different places in her younger years but Maine is where she called home. In the late 70s she carved a life for her and her three children from scratch, starting with nothing but hard work and sacrifice, she built a farm and supported her family by raising and selling livestock. She became a force of nature in that world and over the years, made a name for herself among the auction set. She was a strong, independent, take no prisoners kind of woman and love her or hate her she knew how to make a living and Lord knows, she was great at it. She married the love of her life, Paul Letarte of Westbrook, on Dec. 17, 1994. They shared a passion for fishing, hunting and camping and spent many years in the pursuit of those hobbies. Together they also continued her love of animal rescue, saving horses, dogs and various other animals from a life of cruelty. She was an avid dog breeder and was an active wild horse advocate who was a very vocal participant in the anti-slaughter movement. Maxine was predeceased by her Father Willard when she was a child, and her dearest Mother Irma on Aug. 24, 2010. Last year she lost her only son, Daniel L. Grover and it was a loss that she never recovered from. She has lost numerous pets along the years, most recent, her beloved Maine Coon, Bam Bam. There is peace in knowing she is with them all again.Maxine is survived by her two daughters, Christine Corson of Athens, and Randi Stefanizzi of Oakland and her husband, Ivano Stefanizzi. She was a loving Meme’ to her grandchildren, Morgan, Alex, Marinah, Nichole and Cristian. She was a beloved great-grammy to Gabriel, Connor, Rowen, Wyatt and Lexie. She took such pride in her family and we know she will always be with us.A memorial service will be held at the Centenery United Methodist Church on 113 Dr. Mann Rd., Skowhegan ME 04976 on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 3 p.m. There will be a reception there immediately following the service. Everyone is welcomed to come and celebrate her life. Your pain is gone Mom, you suffer no more. Say hi to Meme’ and Dan, we will love and miss you, until we see you again.

