PORTLAND – The ever-charismatic Michael David Baran of Monmouth, Maine, passed away unexpectedly at Maine Medical Center on December 20, 2019, during his 69th year of life. Mike woke that chilly morning with his captivating smile beaming, enjoyed a characteristically inquisitive chat with hospital staff, shared a hug and laugh with loved ones, and bravely faced the day. Mike grew up in Danbury, Connecticut, the original Rasputin of Animal Hill. Mike was the favorite son of Isabelle and Michael Baran, at least until the birth of his baby brother, Big Al. When not debating the extensional meaning of life or the best pizza pie in Connecticut with his beloved older sister Marsha, Mike excelled in collegiate athletics and academics, devoured books, explored the globe with lifelong friends, and feverishly supported the Raiders, Yankees, and Giants. Mike’s infectious lust for life and adventurous nature eventually brought him to the Maritimes in Canada where his future was forever changed, almost for the worse as he was nearly mowed down in a car park. Luckily he managed to escape with his life and the phone number of the errant driver, his eventual partner in life and love, Linda. Together they perfected magic with the birth of their only child, Sarah. That’s at least how Sarah explains her lack of siblings, in reality, in their case one was more than enough.While Mike will forever be remembered as a devoted husband, an all-out awesome father and father-in-law to the Sammy, a solicitous second father to Kelly, a tenderhearted brother-in-law to Karen, and a dependable and winsome sibling, son, friend, uncle, and co-worker; his true legacy is the enduring good he accomplished for so very many individuals and communities. On a personal level Mike’s generosity was unwavering and absolute. His volunteerism with numerous organizations such as the Theater at Monmouth, the Little League, the Monmouth Federal Credit Union, and the Booster’s Club enriched the experiences of countless members of the town of Monmouth. In a professional capacity at the Maine State Office of Economic and Community Development and later at Maine State Housing his altruism and acumen enabled him to assist a myriad of towns and neighborhoods stretching statewide. One such achievement is the town that required bathrooms in their community center to enable the continuance of the weekly bean supper for which Mike expeditiously secured the required grant money.There will be no services at this time as Mike would never approve of wasting a party on melancholy and mopey guests. Everyone that shares a warm recollection of Mike is asked to celebrate in their own way. Raising a glass of your favourite drink in his memory seems superbly appropriate. When the snow thaws and spring warms the earth, a soirée will be held to celebrate the one and only Mike Baran.

