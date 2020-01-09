WORCESTER, Mass. — Anne Gaudalupi, of Augusta, a junior at Assumption College, has been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list.

To be named to the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: