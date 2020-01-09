WILTON — State fire investigators are still trying to determine what caused a fire Wednesday night at a house at 1386 Main St. in East Wilton.
Curtis Knowles noticed a fire in his basement and was able to get out of the house uninjured, Sgt. Kenneth Grimes of the Maine Fire Marshal’s Office said Thursday.
The fire was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m.
Nearly three dozen firefighters battled the flames that ripped up through the living room floor, partially burning that room and some items within it. However, crews were able to keep them from spreading farther, Fire Rescue Chief Sonny Dunham said Wednesday night.
It is still fairly early in the investigation, Grimes said Thursday afternoon. “We haven’t classified the fire.”
The house was insured, according to a fire official Wednesday night.
