Jackson Gillman will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Universalist Unitarian Church, 69 Silver St., in Waterville.

As the stand-up chameleon, Jackson has been performing throughout the country for 40 years. Through his many talents as songsmith, movement artist and storyteller, he engages audiences of all ages.

His concert will include topical originals and some familiar tunes in which the audience will be invited to sing along, but will find that many of the lyrics have been comically adulterated. No musical form is safe or sacred in his rollicking revue of musical foolishness and finesse.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $5 for children, at the door. Proceeds will benefit the lift fund to cover renovations to the sanctuary to provide access for people with disabilities.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 873-4006.

