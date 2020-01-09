The Katahdin Valley Boys will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the UMA Student Center Fireplace Lounge in Randall Hall, 46 University Drive, in Augusta.

The event is part of the Concerts at Jewett series. The reason for the change of venue is that Jewett Hall is currently being renovated.

The band takes pride in presenting their audiences with top quality, traditional and contemporary bluegrass and bluegrass gospel music featuring tight harmonies and smooth solos. The popular Maine group has received awards from the Maine Country Music Association and the Maine Academy of Country Music. They were named “Bluegrass Band of the Year” in 2012.

Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for students and is free for children 12 and younger.

Tickets are available at Dave’s Appliance in Winthrop, and at the door.

For more information, call 621-3551, email [email protected] or visit concertsatjewett.com.

