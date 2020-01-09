GARDINER — Logan Carleton scored 16 points to lead the Gardiner boys basketball team to a 56-55 win over Nokomis on Thursday in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference game.

Ryan Moore added nine points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (3-7).

Jakob Noyes had 16 points for the Warriors (1-9), who also got 14 points for Madden White and 11 more from Cody Marquis.

HAMPDEN ACADEMY 61, SKOWHEGAN 45: Adam Savage scored 18 points for Skowhegan in a loss to the Broncos in Skowhegan.

Levi Obert added 10 points for Skowhegan (5-4).

Bryce Lausier led Hampden (10-0) with 32 points.

LAWRENCE 56, ERSKINE 40: Dylan Martin-Hachey scored 24 points to lead the Bulldogs to the KVAC A win in South China.

Zach Nickerson added 16 points for Lawrence (5-5.

Daniel Page paced Erskine (0-10) with 13 points.

MADISON 62, DIRIGO 52: Madison had four players in double figures in a victory over Dirigo in boys basketball action.

Cameron Cobb paced Madion with 23 points, Thomas Dean had 12 points, Reid Campbell had 11 points. Vernon Worthen picked up 10 points for the Bulldogs (4-6)

Charlie Houghton led the Cougars (3-7) with 14 points while John Snowman finished the game with 12.

LISBON 56, MONMOUTH ACADEMY 49: DJ Douglass poured in 27 points to lead the Greyhounds to a Mountain Valley Conference win over the Mustangs.

Douglass made six 3-pointers. Ring Ring chipped in 10 points for Lisbon (5-3).

Gabe Martin scored 27 points for Monmouth (6-3), and Brock Bates added nine.

MARANACOOK 83, WATERVILLE 57: Cash McClure scored 23 points to lead the Black Bears to a win over the Purple Panthers in Readfield.

Tim Worster scored 14 points, while Casey Cormier added 13 points for Maranacook (7-2).

Liam VonOesen led Waterville (1-9) with 26 points, while Trafton Gilbert added 23.

OAK HILL 63, TELSTAR 42: The Raiders scored 28 first-quarter points to jump-start their victory over Telstar.

Oak Hill (4-5) led 28-8 after the first quarter. Caden Thompson paced a fairly balanced attack with 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Liam Rodrigue finished with 12 points and Jackson Arbour scored nine.

Telstar (1-8) was led by Davin Mason’s 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Brayden Stevens added 12 and Tristan Pelletier scored 10.

WINTHROP 66, MT. ABRAM 65: Gavin Perkins had 16 points as Winthrop squeaked out a 66-65 victory in overtime in boys basketball action.

The Ramblers remain perfect with a 12-0 record.

Cam Hachey had 15 points while Jevin Smith and Ryan Baird each had 10 points for Winthrop.

Adam Luce led the Roadrunners (6-4) with 22 points and Nate Luce had 14 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MESSALONSKEE 59, BREWER 38: Gabrielle Wener scored 15 points and pulled down eight rebounds as the Eagles rolled to the KVAC win in Oakland.

Jordan Devine led all scorers with 17 points for Messalonskee (8-3).

Brooke Merrow scored 10 in the loss for Brewer (2-9).

GARDINER 68, NOKOMIS 42: Bailey Poore was one of three Tigers in double figures with 17 points in the KVAC win in Newport.

Lizzy Gruber and Jaycie Stevens each scored 11 for Gardiner (8-1).

Camryn King netted 16 points for Nokomis (4-5), and Maya Cooney added 14.

WINSLOW 84, MCI 34: The Black Raiders used a 22-4 second quarter run to pull away from the Huskies and take the KVAC B win in Winslow.

Silver Clukey led Winslow with a game-high 21 points. Bodhi Littlefield added 17 points for the Black Raiders (7-3).

Natalie Sites led MCI (2-8) with 14 points.

ST. DOMINIC 39, KENTS HILL 37: Dani Eid scored eight points for the Huskies in a loss to the Saints in Kents Hill.

Charlotte Harper Cunningham, Josie Harper Cunningham and Rose Jenkins all added seven points each for Kents Hill (2-3).

Mia-Angelina Leslie led St. Dominic (6-2) with 13 points.

TRAIP 44, RICHMOND 36: Abby Hale’s 15 points helped the Rangers come away with a victory in Richmond.

Kiki Huntress had nine points and Jen McCluskey scored seven for Traip (3-6), which outscored Richmond 18-11 in the fourth quarter.

Bryanne Lancaster’s 16 points led the Bobcats (2-7), while Lindsie Irish, Sophie Wells and Bryannah Shea had five apiece.

