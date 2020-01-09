The Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association will host a full day of educational programming during the Maine Agricultural Trades Show on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Augusta Civic Center in Augusta.

The show is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is sponsored by the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.

MOFGA will offer programming spanning topics from soil tests to pests and from organic livestock production to organic certification and public policy. A flower growers’ round-table discussion will be offered as will an informal overview and discussion of MOFGA’s programs.

At the trades show, MOFGA’s programs are free and open to all. At the MOFGA booth additional information will be offered outside of the educational sessions throughout the entire event.

The association will unveil the 2020 Common Ground Country Fair poster at 10 a.m., which will be available for sale at its booth at the trades show and at store.mofga.org.

The poster selection process takes place via a contest each year, with submissions received from Maine artists and MOFGA members.

For more information, visit mofga.org.

