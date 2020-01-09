NORRIDGEWOCK – Edith M. (Smart) McGann, 84, passed away December 30, 2019 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. She was born June 3, 1935, in Portland, the daughter of Ernest and Marian (Strout) Smart.

She graduated from Gorham High School in 1954. On July 22, 1961, she married Ronald McGann in Gorham, after being best friends and soulmates since they were 14. Edith was employed in Portland from 1955 to 1967, as a bookkeeper ; 1967 to 1979 as a stay-at-home wife and mother; 1979 to 2005 as a shoe stitcher technician in Skowhegan and Norridgewock. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, volunteering at Community Services of Norridgewock SDA Church since 2005. She was known for her soft, quiet, kind way with others. She enjoyed hiking many mountains over the years, knitting, reading, puzzles, cooking, playing musical instruments, flower gardening, walking, and reading her Bible.

Edith is preceded in death by her father, Ernest, her mother, Marian; her two brothers, Ernest Smart, Lee Smart. She is survived by her husband, Ronald McGann; two sons, Darrin McGann and Joel McGann both of Norridgewock; daughter, Sandra (McGann) Neubauer and husband Jon of Norridgewock; three granddaughters, Megan, Anessa, and Danielle; five grandsons, Ryan, Brody, Reilly, Isaiah, and Michael; great-grandson, Logan; sister, Dorathy Hansen of Windham; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Norridgewock.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Edith’s memory to Community Services of Norridgewock Seventh Day Adventist Church

PO Box 689

Norridgewock, ME 04957

