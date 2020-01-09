AUGUSTA – Harlen Parsons, born June 22, 1938, passed away peacefully with family at his side Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Maine General in Augusta.

He was a local business owner with his youngest son, Dan, a member of the Elks of Waterville and Great Farm Rifle Club. Hunting, fishing and target shooting were his passions.

Harlen was predeceased by his son, Blaine Parsons.

He is survived by a sister, Janett Parsons Cronkite; son, Guy Parsons and wife Diane of Stockton Springs, son, Daniel Parsons and wife Bonnie; his partner, Gerry Reynolds of Unity Plantation; daughter-in-law, Theresa Parsons; seven grandchildren, Blaine, Julie, Daniel, David, Joshua and Amy Parsons and Amber Barker; two great-grandchildren, Alex and Ripley Parsons.

He loved everyone that he got to know which is his legacy that he left to us all!

A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at Riposta Funeral Home 182 Waldo Avenue, Belfast, ME 04915 with a reception to immediately follow at the Star In The West Masonic Lodge #85, 327 Main St., Unity, ME 04988.

Arrangements are under the care of Riposta Funeral Home, Belfast. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.ripostafh.com.

