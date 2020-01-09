SKOWHEGAN – Joanne P. Clark, 79, of Skowhegan passed away on Jan. 3, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Center in Skowhegan with family by her side.

She was born in Canaan on June 21, 1940, daughter of Hilda Corson.

She was educated in the Skowhegan schools.

She married Clayton H. Clark on Nov. 22, 63 years ago. He died in 2011.

Joanne did commercial baking for a number of different business, which she really enjoyed. She spent a lot of time as a seamstress, helping out many people over the years. She was very active in their livestock business. She also, was a homemaker for many years.

She enjoyed cooking, sewing, quilting, she loved hosting Thursday night card games and attending the Friday nights at the Gazebo. She was a huge Patriots fan, Tom Brady being her favorite. She loved spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons; Leroy and Michelle of Beldenville, Wis., Michael and Deborah of Skowhegan, Zane predeceased, four grandchildren; Benjamin and wife Dr. Ariel of Brunswick and their two sons Weston and Willis Josh Clark of Skowhegan and daughter Muriel, Caleb and wife Christy of Green Bay, WI., and Lucas of Beldenville, Wis., stepgranddaughters; Jamie and husband Stacy of Moscow, Lynette Cowan and Kim Paine of Skowhegan, great-stepgrandchildren; Kaylee Cowan, Jordan and Alan Bouchard of Canaan, Lillian and Mckinely of Skowhegan, sisters, Mary Clougherty of Lynn, Mass., Brenda Mannell and husband Bill of Lynn, Mass., Teresa Freeman and husband of Florida; one brother, Raymond Kulakowski and wife; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins, she also, has many special friends.

She was predeceased by her mother and three brothers, William, Martin, and Randy Kulakowski.

A graveside service will be held later in the spring at the Fairview Cemetery in Canaan.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine.

