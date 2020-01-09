There was no systemic problem within Central Maine Power Co.’s metering and billing systems that has caused erroneous high usage on customers’ bills, the staff of the Public Utilities Commission has concluded in a report filed Thursday.

However, the PUC staff found that CMP mismanaged the roll-out of a new billing system, resulting in late or inaccurate bills for tens of thousands of customers. As a penalty for poor management, the PUC staff recommends imposing the equivalent to a $4.9 million annual reduction to CMP’s earnings. That penalty would be lifted when the company meets certain benchmarks for service quality for at least a full year.

Still, the evidence – including a detailed forensic audit conducted by an independent third-party auditor – demonstrates that CMP’s metering and billing systems have been, and continue to be, recording and transmitting customer usage data accurately, according to the report. And with the exception of discrete billing calculation and presentation issues, customers’ billed amounts have been accurate, it says.

“The large number of customers who experienced high bills and high usage in late 2017 and early 2018 resulted from increases in electricity usage due to a record-breaking cold snap from December 2017 into January 2018, and a double-digit increase in the standard-offer electricity-supply price in January 2018,” the report says. “While billing defects in SmartCare did, in many cases, lead to incorrect billed amounts or incorrect displays of billed usage, the evidence in the record demonstrates that errors in CMP’s metering and billing systems were not a root cause of the significant bill increases many customers experienced during the winter of 2017– 2018.”

The PUC found, however, that some aspects of CMP’s management of the implementation of its billing software, known as SmartCare, were imprudent. Due to the flaws in the implementation, after CMP went live with SmartCare, defects or exceptions affected tens of thousands of customers who experienced delayed bills or billing errors.

It suggested remedial action with costs borne by CMP shareholders, not ratepayers.

The findings are contained in what’s known as a hearing examiner’s report. The document serves to advise the three PUC commissioners as they prepare to decide to what degree Maine’s largest utility is responsible for a flood of customer complaints tied to the 2017 launch of its SmartCare billing system.

That much-anticipated decision is expected Jan. 30.

The recommendations follow a painstaking, year-long inquiry into the performance of CMP’s billing and metering systems.

PUC commissioners aren’t bound by the staff recommendations, but because they represent the conclusions of agency attorneys who have been deeply involved for a year in analyzing the information, the recommendations will carry weight.

The next step is for parties in to the case to file written responses to the recommendations. Then the three commissioners will publicly deliberate the cases and make their decisions.

