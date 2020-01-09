RANGELEY — Residents voted 47-29 Wednesday to authorize selectmen to borrow up to $3 million to repair and rebuild town roads.

They rejected buying 3.457 acres at 10 Depot St. for parking. The vote was 28 yes and 48 no.

Voters previously approved borrowing $2.1 million for road projects, Town Manager John Madigan said Thursday, and there is $833,000 left to pay on that loan.

The cost of doing several of the projects has significantly increased since then.

Some of the work has been done but there is more to do. The estimated cost is $4.46 million.

The town received a $500,000 grant from Maine’s Municipal Partnership Initiative program and a $500,000 grant from the Northern Border Regional Commission to help offset the town’s share of the reconstruction of Loon Lake Road, Madigan said.

A preliminary estimate for the town’s share is $1.68 million.

There is a plan to build a sidewalk on the west side of Main Street at the Scenic Overlook and extend it north about three-tenths of a mile to a sidewalk that ends just north of Grandview Avenue, according to the Maine Department of Transportation’s work plan. The department is paying 80% of the project and the town 20%, which is estimated to be $125,000, Madigan said.

The town has spent $800,000 on reconstruction of Allen Road and will be able to finish it with the additional money. Reconstruction on two short roads, Fuller and Lake streets, is done but needs paving, which is estimated to cost about $14,000, he said.

Other roads on the list include Bald Mountain Road, Cottage Avenue, and Gile, Transfer Station and Bonney Point roads. The town was awarded $180,000 from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection for two large bridge culverts — $95,000 each — to help offset the local cost associated with Bald Mountain Road project, he said. He would like to get the remaining road projects going.

Madigan said he and others are excited about the approval of the additional money to continue the road work.

