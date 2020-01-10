AUBURN — A 95-year-old Auburn woman who lost her life savings to a scam last summer wound up getting most of the money back from her community.
Family members said Barbara Hinckley got about $18,000 from a spaghetti dinner fundraiser spearheaded by former Gov. John Baldacci.
Marsha Donahue of Millinocket, Hinckley’s daughter, called the response amazing on Friday.
Hinckley lost at least $16,000 last summer to a grifter who convinced her she’d won second prize in the Publisher’s Clearing House contest. She kept sending small amounts of money as supposed necessities to collect her $2.5 million and a Mercedes-Benz.
Hinckley said she’s not sure what she’ll do with the cash, but she won’t have the ability to spending much of it without first getting her family’s approval. She said she won’t fall victim again.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Maine Forecast
Flip-flops and winter boots: Fitting 2 seasons into 1 weekend
-
Local & State
Former Gov. Baldacci’s fundraiser raises $18,000 for 95-year-old Auburn scam victim
-
Special Report
Coming this weekend: ‘A Deadly Shade of Green’ 2-part series
-
Politics
Pelosi says House will take steps next week to send impeachment articles to Senate
-
News
Judge acquits Camden Hills teen of sexual assault
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.