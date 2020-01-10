BATH — Bath Iron Works celebrated the keel laying of a future Navy destroyer on Friday.
BIW reached the milestone in the construction of the future USS John Basilone. A keel laying ceremony is one of the major events in the life of a ship.
The ship’s sponsors and a BIW welder authenticated the keel by striking welding arcs onto the steel plate, the shipyard said. The keel laying is a precursor to the final construction of the ship, testing and sea trials, the shipyard said.
The ship is named for Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. John Basilone, who earned the Medal of Honor for bravery at the Battle of Guadalcanal and the Navy Cross at Iwo Jima, where he was killed. He was the only enlisted Marine in World War II who received both decorations, the shipyard said.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Politics
Maine Senate president defends his criticism of BIW tax credit
-
Local & State
Auburn man battles grizzly bears for Discovery Channel program
-
Nation & World
Meghan, Harry miles apart as they start new independent life
-
Arts & Entertainment
Edd Byrnes, who played ‘Kookie’ in ’77 Sunset Strip,’ dies
-
Varsity Maine
Local roundup: Carrabec girls continue strong start with win over Telstar
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.