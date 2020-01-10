BETHEL — Courtney Rollins’s nine points led the way as the Carrabec girls basketball team continued its strong season, beating Telstar 48-22 in Mountain Valley Conference action Friday night.
Trinity Slate hit two 3-pointers on her way to eight points and Julia Baker notched seven points for the Cobras (7-3), who were up 19-5 after the first quarter and 29-9 at halftime.
Luci Rothwell led all scorers with 15 points for the Rebels (0-10).
BOYS BASKETBALL
TELSTAR 59, CARRABEC 47: Davin Mason scored 26 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to lead Telstar to a 59-47 win over Carrabec on Friday.
Logan Sumner added 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Rebels (2-8), who took command with a 17-7 third quarter. Luke Carey led the Cobras (1-10) with 17 points.
