O’FALLON, Ill. – Patricia N. Holton, (nee Bernard), 79, of O’Fallon, Ill., born Nov. 10, 1940, in Waterville, Maine, passed peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, with her daughter-in-law, Kim, by her side.She was preceded in death by her father, Victor Bernard; her mother, Pamela, (nee Grenier), Bernard, Dostie; her stepfather, Joseph “Be-Do” Dostie; and her son, Frank E. “Little Frankie” Holton Jr.Surviving are her loving husband, Frank E. Holton Sr., of 61 years (married June 21, 1958), son, Alan Holton and daughter-in-law, Kimberly Holton; all of O’Fallon, Ill., grandchildren, Brandon (Zoe) Holton, Alan (fiancé Kim) Holton, Jr., Haley (Jackson) Rushin, Collin Holton, great-grandchildren Isla and Isaac Holton, and lots of other family and extended family.Patsy grew up in Augusta, Maine, where, as a kid, she enjoyed roller skating with friends and partner-dancing in the dance hall. She started working at the young age of 17 as a custodian at a shoe factory. Later, Patsy had several other custodian jobs, but her most important job was being a dedicated wife and mother to her family.In her adult life as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Patsy enjoyed attending various sporting events of her son and grandchildren. Patsy was everyone’s loudest, proudest, and most enthusiastic fan.Other passions Patsy had throughout her life included cooking for her family, decorating her home for the holidays, going to the casino, cheering on her Cardinals baseball team, watching the Hallmark channel, her Cowboy movies, and traveling around the country, especially many trips home to Maine to see her family and friends.She loved taking care of everyone and making sure everyone that walked into her home always left with a smile on their face, a piece of candy in their pocket, and never left with an empty stomach.Patsy and her humor will be tremendously missed by her family, extended family, friends, and all of those who knew and loved her. Our events will never be the same without her. She was truly special and one of a kind.No immediate services are planned. The family will host a gathering at a later date.Share a memory at www.wfh-ofallon.com

