WEST GARDINER – Beverly J. Peckham, 86, of West Gardiner passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 after a brief illness.She was born on August 13, 1933 in Augusta and raised in Winthrop. Beverly graduated from Winthrop High School in 1952. She attended the Stenotype Institute of Boston, Mass. Beverly loved her husband and family and lived to care for and make them happy. She ran the family dairy farm when Chuck was working for the State Police or driving over the road in his tractor trailer truck. Beverly also loved her flowers and vegetable gardens. She had to tell Chuck not to make any more for her as she couldn’t keep up with them. She was always freezing and canning fruits and vegetables. She enjoyed cooking, baking and quilting. She made many pillow toppers and wall hangings. Beverly also especially enjoyed weekend yardsaling (where dickering is half the fun). She also enjoyed bluegrass festivals, eating out and getting ice cream sundaes afterwards. She is predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Retired Captain of the Maine State Police, Charles R. Peckham “Chuck” in April 2013; an infant daughter, Kimberly Louise Peckham; and her parents, Ray M. and Sarah Ellen (Weatherbie) Bates. Beverly was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother of seven children and their families, Kenneth and Sandra Peckham of West Gardiner, Audrey Slattery and boyfriend Pete Adams of Hebron, Kyle and Patricia Peckham, Kevin and Heidi Peckham, Keith and Laura Peckham, Melissa and Mike Brann, and Brenda and Richard Whitman all of West Gardiner. She enjoyed her 18 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law, Donald and Joan Peckham of Warren and Sharon and Rodney Libbey of Barton, Vt. Also, many nieces, nephews and special cousin, Ruth McGowan Knowles.A memorial visitation will be held on Monday Jan. 13, from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. A spring committal will be held in the Cherry Hill Cemetery, West Gardiner. Special thanks go out to the Beacon Hospice aides and especially to Nurse Sarah Quinn for all her devoted care to Beverly and family.Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made toBeacon Hospice Inc.5 Community Dr., Suite AAugusta, ME 04330

