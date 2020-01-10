AUGUSTA – Julia D. Fontaine, 90, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta, where she resided for the past several years. She was born in Augusta, Maine, on April 12, 1929, a daughter of the late Wilfred and Lucie V. (Gilbert) Patenaude.

Mrs. Fontaine was educated in Augusta schools and was a graduate of Gates Business College. She was a communicant of St. Augustine Catholic Church and was a member of the Cushnoc Senior Citizens.

She married Albéric J. Fontaine on April 6, 1953. She and her husband raised four sons while working with her husband at his Launderette on Water Street in Augusta. After 20-plus years, she began her second career with the Maine Teachers Association (now the Maine Education Association), in the research department. She retired from the association in 1991.

Besides her family, Mrs. Fontaine loved music. She mastered the piano while in school and loved to play for family and friends. She sang in the choir at St. Augustine Catholic Church for over 40 years. Following in her father’s footsteps, she directed the choir for 10 of those years. Mrs. Fontaine was also a soloist in the CODA Chorus of Winthrop, Maine. Whenever she was together with her family – whether with her children or brothers and sisters – there was always music in the air.

Mrs. Fontaine was predeceased by her husband, Albéric J. Fontaine; her son, Marc; her brothers: Reverend Gérard, Reverend Laurent, Reverend Gilbert, Irénée and Dr. Robert Patenaude and her sisters: Sister Florence Patenaude and Thérèse Rodrigue.

She is survived by three sons: Louis Fontaine and his wife Cheryl of Sidney; Charles Fontaine and his wife Sandra of Rochester, N.H.; Wilfred Fontaine and his wife Elizabeth of Belgrade; a daughter-in-law, Susan Mitton of Manchester; a sister, Cécile Morin of Farmingdale; a brother, Dr. Raymond Patenaude and his wife Monique of Jupiter, Fla.; a sister-in-law, Madeline Patenaude of Augusta; eight grandchildren: Matthew, Luke, Vanessa, Nicole, Michelle, Sabine, Camille and Charlie; nine great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

At her request, there will be no public visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, January 31, at 11 a.m., at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Northern Ave., Augusta. Burial and committal prayers will be in the spring at Holy Family Cemetery, Townsend Road, Augusta.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, Maine.

Those who desire may make donations in Julia’s memory to: Maine Veterans Home, Activities Fund

310 Cony Road

Augusta, ME, 04330

