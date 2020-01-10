WINSLOW – Sandra Lee Reynolds of Winslow, 72, died peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 6, 2020. She was born in Waterville on July 2, 1947 to Dolores and Prosper Grenier. The 7th in birth order out of 18 children, Sandra lived a life surrounded by her large family.A Mom to many, Sandra raised four children of her own and played a strong role in the lives of countless siblings, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and friends. Sandy married her best friend, Paul, on Sept. 14, 1974 and after many years as a seamstress for Hathaway she left work to raise her children, milk cows on the family farm, and operate a vegetable stand.A master homemaker, Sandra was a skilled seamstress, gardener, and antique collector. Anyone who entered her home was welcomed, entertained, and likely fed. She loved music, sunsets, cowboy movies, and being surrounded by family and friends.Sandra is predeceased by her parents; her sisters Carmen and Debbie, and brothers Bernard (Skip) and Robert.Sandra is survived by her husband Paul; her children Brian, Eric, Kris and his wife Stephanie, Casey and her husband Michael; her beloved grandchildren Damon, Noah, Kurtis, Jackson, Lexi, Bailey, Jason, Matthew, Boden and Cyrus; her siblings Shirley, Roland, Reginald, Gerald, Joanne, Ronald, Daniel, Donald, Kenneth, Dale, Ricky, Brenda, Michael; and brothers-in-law Gary and Timothy; as well as her nieces and nephews.The family will receive family and friends at the VFW at 175 Veteran Dr. in Winslow on Monday, Jan. 13 at 4:00 for a Celebration of Life and reception to follow. You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond memories with the family by visiting Sandra’s guestbook at www.veilleuxfuneralhome.comIn lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to the:Maine Children’s Home for Little Wanderers,93 Silver StreetWaterville ME 04901

