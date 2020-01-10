NORRIDGEWOCK – Wilfreda L. Raymond, 95, of Madison and formerly of Norridgewock, passed away peacefully Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020, in Madison, Maine.

She was born May 4, 1924, in Skowhegan, Maine, the daughter of Fred and Susan (Wyman) Tuttle.

Welfreda was educated in Athens Schools.

She first married George Griffeth and she then went on to marry Myron Raymond in 1964.

She worked for MEDWED Shoe Company for them for 17 years. Then went to work for Solon Manufacturing Company Retiring in 1981.

She loved going for walks, reading, growing things and doing puzzles.

She is survived by her son, Lester E. Griffeth Sr. and his wife, Katrina, of Norridgewock; her three grandchildren, Chuck Griffeth Jr. and his wife, Michelle, of Canaan and Leonard Griffeth of Canaan, Lisa Griffeth Deroche of Norridgewock; her eight great-grandchildren, Amber Lynn Griffeth of Canaan, Michael Griffeth of Skowhegan, Zachary Griffeth of Alaska, Joshia Griffeth of Winslow, Issac Griffeth of Waterville, Dillion Griffeth of Canaan, Daniel Griffeth of Canaan, Jacob Griffeth of Canaan; one great-great granddaughter, June Rose Griffeth; her two sisters, Janice Kent of Benton and Regina Carff of Valairo, Fla.; her ex-daughter-in-law, Theohelen Griffeth of Canaan; several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Myron Raymond, her grandson, Gregory Griffeth, her sister, Florence Sterns and her brother, Frank Tuttle.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Mount Rest Cemetery in Athens, Maine.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine.

Donation may be made in Wilfreda’s memory to the Somerset Humane Society,

PO Box 453

Skowhegan, Maine

