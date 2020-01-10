WATERVILLE — St. Joseph Maronite Church on Front Street will offer its first free potluck, open mic, family community night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17.

Parishioners will bring their favorite Middle Eastern or Lebanese dish with the recipe. Those attending will get to sample the fair.

Kevin Michaud will set up his sound equipment with a microphone for the entertainment.

Parishioners will sign up for a song or two ahead of time with Steve Crate, providing a brief description of the instrument and song(s) that will be performed.

The church is inviting the Colby community — students and faculty — to participate. Coordination with Colby will be with Elizabeth Jabar, the director of Civil Engagement and Community Partnerships at Colby.

For more information, email Larry Grard at [email protected].

