The Boston Red Sox avoided arbitration with outfielder Mookie Betts, agreeing to terms Friday on a record $27 million contract for the 2020 season, according to media reports.

The deal is a highest ever for an arbitration-eligible player. Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado held the previous salary arbitration record when he received $26 million last offseason.

Betts, who will be eligible for free agency after this season, will earn a raise from $20 million in 2019.

He has been involved in trade rumors this offseason as the Red Sox try to drop their payroll under the $208 million Competitive Balance Tax threshold.

Friday was the last day for teams to avoid arbitration with players who have at least three full seasons of MLB service time, and less than six.

The Red Sox also avoided arbitration by coming to terms Friday with outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. ($11 million), and pitchers Brandon Workman ($3.5 million), Matt Barnes ($3.1 million) and Heath Hembree ($1.6 million) for the 2020 season.

This story will be updated.

