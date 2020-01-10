York police charged four people with operating under the influence following three crashes within a 12-hour span Thursday night into Friday morning.

The first incident occurred just after 5 p.m. when 61-year-old Barbara Cable of York drove off the shoulder of Long Sands Road and into a culvert, police said. She was taken by ambulance to York Hospital and was charged with criminal operating under the influence.

Four hours later, Isabella Marinelli, 29, of Methuen, Massachusetts, drove off Route 1 and struck a utility pole, police said. The crash closed Route 1. Marinelli was charged with criminal operating under the influence and released from the York Police Department.

While police were dealing with the Route 1 crash, 29-year-old Gabrielle Bate of Eliot drove through the road closure at 10:20 p.m. Police stopped her car and she was charged with criminal operating under the influence. She posted bail and was released from the police department, police said.

The third crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. Friday when a car driven by 24-year-old Tyler Kawczynski of Rollinsford, New Hampshire, rolled over in the area of Cider Hill Road and Mill Lane. Kawczynski was taken by ambulance to York Hospital.

Police charged Kawczynski with criminal operating under the influence and possession of scheduled drugs.

Police ask anyone with information about the incidents to call 363-4444. Anonymous information can be provided to police by calling 603-431-1199 or texting CRIMES (274637) and including TIPSCS in the message.

