AUGUSTA

Augusta duplicate bridge club winners on Wednesday were Paul Mitnik and Paul Sherman, Ron Cote and Frank Shorey, Janet Arey and Paul Clement, and Debby Gardner and David Offer.

Winners on Thursday were Anil Goswami and Tom Simmons, Ruth Kenny and Kate Martino, and Dennis Purington and Glenn Angell.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

FAIRFIELD

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Ken Harvey and Di Bishop, David Bourque and Suzon Morrison, Carroll and Audrey Harding, Ed and Joyce Rushton, and Paul and Judy Jones.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 859-3333.

HALLOWELL

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was Jackie Berry. Nancy Wadleigh placed second, and Gloria Gilbert placed third.

Contract bridge is played Wednesdays at the center on 22 Town Farm Road.

For more information, call 626-7777.

WATERVILLE

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Lee Lenfest and Madeline Poulin. Dick Quinlan and Alice King placed second, Betty Perry and Gabrielle Rice placed third, and Sylvia Palmer and Lee Duff placed fourth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

