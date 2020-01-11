WATERVILLE — Community Spay-Neuter Clinic in Topsham has received a grant from MayHTR Foundation to support low-cost spay-neuter with vaccination for cat owners receiving public assistance. Clinics are held Thursdays through April at 100 Pleasant St., according to a news release from the Topsham clinic.

Cat owners who are not on public assistance, but can’t otherwise afford this service are encouraged to call to inquire about the low fees. Fees are also posted at communityspayneuterclinic.org.

This is the same veterinary team that previously conducted clinics at the Humane Society of the Waterville Area.

“Many people cannot afford to spay or neuter their cat before it produces a litter, and with winter coming, this is a great time to make it possible for these people to get this done and prevent these unwanted litters,” said Dr. Elizabeth Stone, DVM.MS.director, Community Spay-Neuter Clinic, according to the release.

Since its inception in 2011, staff at Community Spay-Neuter Clinic have performed more than 37,000 spays and neuters of dogs and cats.

“It is our passion to help people afford spay-neuter, and reduce the number of homeless pets,” said Stone, according to the release.

For more information, call the clinic Monday through Wednesday at 721-8395 to schedule an appointment for day surgery at this new satellite location. Vaccination and other wellness services are available at the time of surgery.

