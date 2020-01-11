FAIRFIELD — Kennebec Valley Community College has announced the following students were named to its 2019 fall dean’s list.

Savannah Dube, Kolby Lawrence, Brody McKenzie, Evelyn McKenzie and Garrett Smith, all of Albion; Brittany Camire, of Anson; Micayla Driscoll, of Ashland; and Blake Dawes, Sarah Leavitt and Alexander Stafford, all of Athens.

Also, Ashley Arbour-Assaf, Siarah Bailey, Jaiden Bowley, Derek Brotherton, Kassondra Chapman, Mercedes Debowey, Corbin Dostie, Dakota Douglas, Ryan Douglas, Talitha Gorneau, Michelle Johnson, Nancy Johnson, Nathen Ladd, Jacob Lashon, Karla L’Heureux, Sydney Lorgeree, Tyler Lounsbury, Michael McCarthy, Conner McFarland, Kassidy McGuire, Jennifer Morris, Jennifer Nirza, Brooklyn Pinkham, Halley Redimarker, Rachel Roy and Erin Wathen, all of Augusta.

Also, Michael Bassi, Emily Duprey and Jenny Richards, all of Bangor; Christopher Farnsworth, of Bar Harbor; Dylan Gagnon, of Barton; Robert Dyer, of Belfast; Colton Chavarie, Marissa Hawes, Briana Kramer and Madison St. Pierre, all of Belgrade; Ashley Wharton, of Belmont; and Nicholas Denis, Adrian Hoyt, John Martincic, Derek McLaughlin, Amy Mellen, Raeghan Moody and Micah Page, all of Benton;

Also, Drew Foran, of Bingham; Angelica Champoli, of Bridgton; Brittany Moody, of Brooks; Ryan Martel, of Brownington; Allison Durant, of Brownville; Meaghan Quinlan, of Brunswick; Suzanne Laffin, of Burnham; Kristy Strouse, of Cambridge; Samuel Bruce and Michael Perret, both of Camden; Morgan Ames and Sean LeClair, both of Canaan; Lexie Goulette, Stephen Goulette, Logan Leadbetter, Nathan Mitchell and Shirley Smiley, all of Chelsea; Kile Heikkinen, of Chesterville; and Sarah Cobb, of China.

Also, Sydney Bouchard, Kassandra Brown, Lee Chapman, Jasmine Corson, Tes Marsh, Anna McKenney, Lyndsee Raven, Janice Steward and Steven Upton, all of Clinton; Kaylee Hicks and Mariah Peavey, both of Corinna; Janalee Dennison, of Corinth; RaeAnn Long, Logan Magoon and Chantell Marie, all of Cornville; Martha Bracy, of Damariscotta; Zachary Duncan, of Dedham; Addie Tuttle, Clair Gerry, Heather Neal,and Samuel Tilton, all of Detroit; and Jordan Korst and Kimberly Nelson, both of Dexter.

Also, Stephanie Reimers, of Dixmont; Ashley Warstler, of Dover-Foxcroft; Cody Billings, of Dryden; Drew Kohls, of Eddington; and Daphanie Blair, Taylor Blood, Lindsey Brann, Heather Brickett, Ashley Carpenter, Amaris Charland, Nicholas Dessent, Laurel Dorr, Madelyn Fortin, Joseph Frechette, Reise Goodwin, Rokaya Hobbi, Mary Howard, Nina Labbe, Abigayle LaVerdiere, Lindsay Lesperance, Brianna Meader, Morgan Pooler, Brittany Shores, Jordan Sullivan, Natacha Valley, Dominique Velazquez, Benjamin Whitish and Magen Witham, all of Fairfield.

Also, Nicole Brougham, Kelly Fairfield, Marisa Nadeau and Samantha Patterson, all of Farmingdale; Bethany Charles, Mandy Holt and Summer Libby, all of Farmington; Anita Goodman, of Fort Fairfield; Cole Frey, of Frankfort; Karoleigh Friend and Mathew Keating, both of Freedom; Angela Arno, Raymond Bronn, Sarah Burgess, Pamela Davis, Rachel Reid and Andrew Williams, all of Gardiner; Cameron Dall, of Glenburn; Jordan Perkins, of Gorham; Jean Cyr, of Greenbush; and Tyana Oakes, of Greene.

Also, Laura Allen, of Hallowell; Brenda Gosselin, Karlie McGinnis, Ashley Parks and Abby Pelletier, all of Hartland; James Huard, of Hermon; Anthony Mitchell and Ivan Moore, both of Jay; Alan Ayers and Anisa Stowe, both of Jefferson; Cameron Varney, of Jonesboro; Jacey Davenport, of Kingfield; Cailea Eaton, of Knox; Abigail Loisel, of Lewiston; Luke Davis, of Liberty; Olivia Holmes, of Lincolnville; Sara Phillips, of Livermore; and Nathan Davis, of Livermore Falls.

Also, Josh Douglas, Mollie Greenier, Jeffrey Hadley, Alexandra LaCombe, Savannah Lightbody, Nathan McGray, Owen Mercier, Lucas Murray and Austin Wright, all of Madison; Nicole Brann and Deborah McCutcheon, both of Manchester; Gabrielle St. Hilaire, of Mechanic Falls; Kaylee Tibbetts, Nathan VanSoest and Andrew Worthen, all of Mercer; and Jillian Waddell, of Moscow.

Also, Kristin Wallaker, of New Portland; Judith Ogden, of New Sharon; Lacey Allen and David Hughes, both of Newport; Grant Benson, Jordin Hanson, Chase McKenney, Damion Parlin, Grace Pollis, Jonathan Powers, Alexis Sack and Ciara Walker, all of Norridgewock; Shelby Pinkham and Khristina Thayer, both of North Anson; and Connor Roberts, of Northfield.

Also, Kristyn Brown, Shawn Collins, Crystall Davidson, Heather Dyer, Austin Fletcher, Micah Hanson-Smith, Katherine Laliberte, Rebecca McEachern-Gorman, Lauren Patrie, Nicholas Poulliot, Tonia Reiter, Benjamin Wehry and Cole Wood, all of Oakland; Gabrielle St. Pierre, of Orland; Sean Grybos, of Orono; Tayller Wilson, of Orrington; Christy Cram, of Palermo; Kendra Kennedy, Amelia Loureiro and Haylee Reed, all of Palmyra; and Hunter Bate, of Phillips.

Also, Warren Ackerman, Katelyn Hood, Nicholas Howard, Leslie Knowles, Thomas Kuespert and Morgen Galloway, all of Pittston; Victoria Heasley, of Plymouth; Tristan Cray, Elysia Cribbs and Mark Lisak, all of Portland; Julia LoSciuto, of Raymond; Theresa Edgecomb and Spencer Richardson, both of Readfield; and Skyla Dyer, of Rockland.

Also, Molly Sasseville, of Sabattus; Heather Grindle, of Saint Albans; Emilie Pomerleau and Alaina Reardon, both of Sangerville; Emma Mehuren and Jacob Mehuren, both of Searsmont; Fiona Ordelt, of Searsport; Amy Haggan, of Shawmut; Jordan Bell, Nikki Cole, Rachel Herrin and Alyssa Lagassey, all of Sidney; and Tyler Courtemanche, Christopher Ellis, Skylar Foss, Corinna Huard, Devyn Nadeau, Delilah O’hEidhin, Desarey Oliver, Matthew Reed, Yvonne Rich, Jacob Richards, Kali Richards, Ryan Savage, Kathy Thibeault, and Maxwell Tracy, all of Skowhegan.

Also, Sandra Jarvis, of Smithfield; Devon Messer, of Solon; Tiffany Helsel, of Somerville; Joshua Breault, Angel Hall-Stuart, Logan McNulty, Catherine Proulx, Tabitha Rolfe and Katelyn Thurston, all of South China; Lillian Morrissette, of South Portland; Andrew Gallagher and Matthew Martin, both of St. Albans; Christian Mulcahy, of Standish; and Holly Tienken, of Stratton.

Also, Sarah Felt, of Temple; Mariah Wren, of Thorndike; Chris Phillippe and Alyvia Ripley, both of Troy; Jeffrey Kirouac, of Turner; Jason Earl and Arianna Simoneau, both of Union; William Crawford, Benjamin Hunter, Crystal Levesque, Paula Miller, Jessica Roberts and Brooke Shaw, all of Unity; Austin Ahearn, Larissa Alexander, Ernest Cyr, Donald Decker, Logan DeMerchant, Samantha Harvey, Sophia Quirion and Gabriel Rowe, all of Vassalboro; and Sarah James, of Vinalhaven.

Also, Kaileigh Ross, of Waldoboro; Alexander Casas, of Washington; and Tyler Anderson, Kathy Beaulieu, Annesley Beringer, Lindsey Bernier, Vincent Carwyn, Amelia Chambers, Abigail Chase, Justin Chiaravelotti, Rebecca Cook, Mackenzie Ferreira, Christopher Fitzpatrick, Alex Greatorex, William Haiss, Savannah Hartford, Regis Katihabwa, Galen Lichterfeld, Wendy Marden, Sulley Menz, Amos Michaud, Mary Murray, Jessica O’Clair, Paige O’Neal, Mason Peterson, Johnathan Sellar, Dylan Therriault, Graham Vinson, and Rebecca Wickman, all of Waterville.

Also, Shelby Edwards and Sophia Staniszewski, both of West Gardiner; Kayla Guenard, of Whitefield; Kelsey Biliouris, ReNae McDonald, Sean Moore and Makenzie Seaward, all of Wilton; and Haleigh Chambers, Jessica Cook, Jody Cunningham, Heather Huntington, Samantha Lamoreau, William Peaslee, Melanie Pond and Brianna Sullivan, all of Windsor.

Also, Monique Belisle, Alyssa Bennett, Jacob Bigelow, Makayla Boucher, Cora Lee Burgett, Cierra Clyde, Adele Cvetkovski, Logan Denis, Brogan Foley-Kerr, Courtney Gosselin-Pomeroy, Jasmine Gregory, Patrick Hopkins, Elissa LaVoie, Jonathan Madore, Olivia Moody, Brandon Nale, Jessica Randall, Nelson Reynolds, Seth Theriault, Paige Trask, Emily Walker, and Ashley Whitman, all of Winslow; Samuel Kostusyk, Rachel Pease and Brandon Pelletier, all of Winterport; Alicia Carl, Zachary Eaton and Brittney Thibodeau, all of Winthrop; and Peter Ferden, of Yarmouth.

To earned a place on the dean’s list students achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while carrying 9 credit hours or more for the semester:

