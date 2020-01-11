READFIELD — Raegan Bechard hit a jump shot as time expired Saturday, giving the Cony girls basketball team a 41-39 victory over Maranacook in Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference action.

Bechard’s shot completed a late comeback as Maranacook (4-6) took a 39-35 lead over the Rams (4-7) into the final minute. Bechard scored five points in the final quarter, and her eight points tied for the team lead with Linelys Velazquez and Kiara Henry.

Maranacook was led by Kate Mohlar, who scored 12 points, 10 in the fourth quarter as the Black Bears rallied from a nine-point deficit. Natalie Whitten and Anna Drillen added six points apiece.

LAWRENCE 66, NOKOMIS 48: Megan Curtis scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Bulldogs to the KVAC A win in Fairfield.

Deleyni Carr added 12 points for Lawrence (7-4).

Nokomis (4-6) was led by Brianna Townsend with 18 points.

ERSKINE 49, MEDOMAK 45: Jordan Linscott and MacKenzie Roderick each scored 11 points to pace the Eagles (6-5) to the KVAC A win in South China.

Abby Lash scored 12 points to lead Medomak (4-7).

RANGELEY 73, ISLESBORO 4: Unbeaten Rangeley hosted winless Islesboro and rolled to a win.

Olivia Pye scored a game-high 15 points for the Lakers (11-0). Winnie LaRochelle added 13, as did Ellah Smith, who hit three 3-pointers. Lauren Eastlack scored 10 points and had eight steals, while Emily Eastlack contributed six points and eight assists.

Sophia Lau and Rylee Sienkiewicz each scored two points for Islesboro (0-6).

BOYS BASKETBALL

ST. DOMINIC 55, RICHMOND 53: Eli St. Laurent had 15 points to pace St. Dom’s to a victory in Auburn.

Gabe Carey and Marshal Adams each had 14 points for the Saints (4-5).

Calob Densmore had 18 points to lead the Bobcats (4-6) while Kenny Bing and Dakota Gilpatrick each had 15 points in the loss.

LISBON 57, HALL-DALE 43: The Greyhounds started strong and hit free throws down the stretch to earn a Mountain Valley Conference win in Lisbon.

Lisbon (6-3) opened up a 17-2 lead by the end of the first quarter. Then, in the fourth, it closed out the win by making eight of 13 shots at the free throw line.

Lisbon’s DJ Douglass made three 3-pointers and seven foul shots to lead all scorers with 18 points. Ring Ring added 12 points to the win and Charlie Doyle finished with eight.

Josh Nadeau scored a team-high 14 points for Hall-Dale (6-3). Patrick Rush added 12 points and Caleb Peaslee had 11.

FOREST HILLS 87, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 37: Hunter Cuddy sank seven 3-pointers and scored 37 points to lead the undefeated Tigers to the Class D South win.

Jeremiah Hale added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Forest Hills (11-0).

Paul Tran led Greater Portland Christian (0-8) with 12 points.

RANGELEY 66, ISLESBORO 31: Nolan Boone and Ian Lillis each had 15 points to pace Rangeley to a victory.

Matthew Stout chipped in with 14 points for the Lakers (9-1).

Sam Jagger led Isleboro (1-7) with 10 points and Shamus Dove had eight points.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: