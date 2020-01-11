SIDNEY – Dana Loren Fields, 82, formerly of Palmyra, died Jan. 4, 2020 at a Waterville health care facility. He was born Feb. 22, 1937 in Fort Fairfield, a son of Elbert and Kathleen (Doughty) Fields.

He moved with his family to Palmyra in the spring of 1940 where his father operated a garage. Dana helped keep the garage clean and enjoyed the company of the clients. Dana graduated from Maine Central Institute, Class of 1955. He was encouraged to seek higher education by his 4-H leader Helen Johonnett. He matriculated at the University of Maine in Orono and graduated in 1959 with a degree in Sociology.

He taught a variety of subjects in his first year of teaching at Harmony High School and coached the girls basketball team. The next year he taught English in Clinton, his favorite subject, as well as being the lay pastor of the Clinton Methodist Church. In the fall of 1962, the headmaster of Maine Central Institute, Edward Stanley, hired him to teach English and be a dormitory master. He remained at MCI for four years, resigning his position to study at Boston University, graduating in 1966 with a Master’s degree in Secondary School Administration. Dana was hired as the last principal of Besse High School in Albion in August 1966, where he also taught English. He lived with his family in Albion for 27 years. Albion joined SAD 49 in the fall of 1967 and Dana and his students transferred to Lawrence High School in Fairfield. He continued to teach two more years before he was asked to fill a positon in the Guidance Department. He gladly accepted and remained a counsellor there until his retirement in 2004. He enjoyed working with teenagers and was thoroughly committed to them, working always for their best interests. He was a loyal member of the faculty and was respected by the administration.

Dana enjoyed life and appreciated people of all ages. Music was an integral part of his life and he believed that it made the world a better, happier place. A committed Christian, Dana was a member of the local church throughout his life. He honored God both in word and deed. He also took delight in his role as father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife Glennis (Brown) Fields of Sidney; his son Loren, wife Anjelika and their children Dakota and Darius Fields, all of Augusta; son Mark and wife Samantha of Avon, Mass. He was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law Lois “Min” and Don Savard, sister Reta Fields, sister Shirley Libby and brother-in-law Lloyd, and sister Rachel Spaulding Brenckman.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Canaan Christian Church with the Rev. Kevin Brooks officiating. Spring burial will be in the Palmyra Village Cemetery. Those who wish may leave written condolences at www.CrosbyNeal.com

Donations may be made to the Lawrence High School Scholarship Fund for a deserving student

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous