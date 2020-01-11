WINDSOR – Peter Henry Warman, 55, of Windsor, took his last nap on Jan. 7, 2020, passing unexpectedly at his shop in Whitefield.

He left this world with a lot more rubber on the roads than when he came in. He will be deeply missed by all those he touched.

A celebration of Pete’s life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Thompson Community Center in Union. A full obituary can be found at www.plummerfh.com, where condolences, photos, and stories may be shared.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous