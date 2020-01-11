WATERVILLE – On Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, Robert John Bolduc of Oakland, Maine and North Port, Fla. passed away peacefully at Lakewood Continuing Care in Waterville at the age of 86, after a period of declining health.

Robert (Bob) was born May 28, 1933 in Waterville, the youngest of nine children, to Alphonse and Josephine Bolduc. He graduated from Waterville High School class of 1951. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard from January 1953 to January 1957. Bob married the love of his life, Marlene V. Begin on August 18, 1956 at Notre Dame Church in Waterville. This past August they celebrated 63 years of marriage.

Bob attended Bryant College in Providence, R.I. graduating in 1959. He became a CPA and worked for a CPA firm in Portland for three years. In July 1962, he went to work for Sanders Associates in Nashua, N.H. which was later bought by Lockheed. Bob and Marlene raised their two children, Karen and John, in Nashua. Bob retired in 1990 as Corporate Director of Finance.

Bob wanted deeply to be a grandfather and his wish came true when they welcomed their granddaughter, Megan, and again later welcomed their grandson, Ryan. He cherished his family. Bob was a very kind, loving and caring person. He will be greatly missed by his wife and family.

Bob enjoyed 29 years of retirement with Marlene, traveling between Maine and Florida. Beautiful family memories were made on Messalonskee Lake in the summer months. Karen, Dan and their children also loved traveling to Florida in the winter months to see Nana, Grampy and Uncle John. They especially enjoyed family gatherings on Marco Island, Fla.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, Alphonse and Josephine Bolduc; his two sisters and six brothers.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marlene; a daughter, Karen (Bolduc) Labrie and her husband Daniel of Epping, N.H.; a son, John Bolduc of Naples, Fla.; a granddaughter, Megan Labrie of Manchester, N.H.; a grandson, Ryan Labrie and his wife Andrea of Concord, N.H. He is also survived by his sister- in-law, Connie Bolduc; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Lakewood Continuing Care for the excellent care and compassion Bob was given.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held later this Spring at Notre Dame Church, followed by burial at St. Francis Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home, 8 Elm St., Waterville. www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Robert’s memory can be made to:

The Maine Children’s Home for Little Wanderers

93 Silver St.

Waterville, ME 04901 or at

www.mainechildrenshome.org.

