WINSLOW – Sara A. Bard, 71, passed away on Dec. 25, 2019 at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta after a brief illness.

She was born in Winslow, April 26, 1948, the daughter of Maurice Berard and Nellie E. (Anketell) Berard. She attended Winslow Public Schools. After graduating from High School, Sara married the love of her life, Lucien “Bob” Bard. They spent 52 years together, enjoying their camp on Pattees Pond and then camping at Green Valley Camp Ground where they made many new friends.

Sara was employed for many years at Mount St. Joseph Nursing Home in the kitchen. Sara and Bob made several trips to Georgia to visit her brother Peter and his family. Sara liked to go to yards sales and could always spot a bargin. Sara also enjoyed spending the holidays at her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Emile and Caroline’s house with their family. She especially enjoyed watching the children open gifts on Christmas Eve.

Sara was a loving wife and aunt to several nieces and nephews. She will be sadly missed by her family, friends and dog, Happy. She is survived by her husband Lucien “Bob”, her sister-in-law Julie Berard; and several nieces and nephews. Sara is predeceased by her parents; and her brother Peter Berard.

In accordance with her wishes she will be cremated and a private burial will be held at a later date.

