The University of New England, with campuses based in Biddeford, Portland and Tangier, Morocco, has announced the following area students were named to its 2019 fall semester dean’s list.

They are: Samantha Heath and Olivia McPherson, both of Albion; Haley Gagne, Zinaida Gregor, Cameron Osborne and Lindsay Watts, all of Augusta; Ariana Veilleux and Elizabeth Vigue, both of Belgrade; Courtney Churchill, Samantha Knox and Sidney Knox, all of Benton; and Ashley Rhoades, of Clinton.

Also, Benjamin Kennedy, of Detroit; Eleanor Dekker and Margaret Marseglia, both of Dresden; Brooke McLaughlin, of Gardiner; Timothy Gilboe, of Jackman; Mallory Doiron, of Jay; and Courtney Buzzell, Ravin Davis and Abigail McGowan, all of Madison.

Also, Rhiannon Dumond, of Monmouth; Kamy Pooler, of New Sharon; Alden Balboni, Tyler Pellerin and Julia Vigue, all of Oakland; Meghan Cookson, of Pittsfield; Julie Plummer, of Richmond; Olivia Roy and J. Maxwell Russell, both of Sidney; and Julia Steeves, of Skowhegan.

Also, Kayla Goggin and Emma McCormac, both of South China; Beth Bowring, of Vassalboro; Libby Breznyak and Erin Shores, both of Waterville; Dustin Tripp, of Wayne; Avery Backus, of West Gardiner; Dylan Jones, of Windsor; and Megan Chamberland, Jacob Hickey and Avery Lutrzykowski, all of Winthrop.

Dean’s list students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.

The University of New England is Maine’s largest private university, featuring two distinctive campuses in Maine, a vibrant campus in Tangier, Morocco, and an array of innovative offerings online. Our hands-on, experiential approach empowers students to join the next generation of leaders in their chosen fields. We are home to Maine’s only medical and dental colleges, a variety of other interprofessionally aligned health care programs, and nationally recognized degree paths in the marine sciences, the natural and social sciences, business, the humanities, and the arts.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: